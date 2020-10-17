1/1
Alice Annette Knauss
1932 - 2020
Alice Annette Knauss

Alice Annette Knauss, 88, died October 12, 2020, at home in Kelseyville, California.
Alice was born February 8, 1932, in San Francisco, California, to Ree and Ruth Beeman. She grew up in Hayward, and moved to Lake County during her junior year in high school. She graduated from Kelseyville Union High School, where she was perhaps best known for the prank of placing a skunk's scent sac into the school's heating vents, leading to not only the evacuation of the entire school but its closure for two days until the air cleared.
After short stints of living in Oxnard, California, and Amarillo, Texas, from 1951 to 1952, Alice lived the remainder of her life in Kelseyville. She married early, at age 20, but it didn't last. Alice was no quitter, so she gave it a shot three more times. Although it didn't work out with any of the husbands, she remained life-long friends with all of them.
Alice loved flower gardening, mystery novels, her grandchildren, men, beer, crime dramas, all types of music, dogs, and raccoons. Not necessarily in that order. She hated warm beer and stuck up people. Not necessarily in that order.
Alice is predeceased by her siblings, Margaret, Evelyn, Barbara, and Robert; and by her son,
Michael. She leaves behind daughters, Lane (husband Ariki) and Susan (husband, Steve; children, Jasper and Ruth.)
Arrangements by Chapel of the Lakes Mortuary Phone 707-263-0357 or 994-5611 or visit chapelofthelakes.com.

Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chapel Of The Lakes
1625 North High Street
Lakeport, CA 95453
(707) 263-0357
