|
|
Alice Emily Sperling Alice Emily Sperling gained her wings peacefully in her sleep in the early morning hours of October 25, 2019. Alice was born to the late Clint and Esther Ruddock on May 15, 1925, in Placenta, California. She resided in Finley, CA, where she met the love of her life, Billie Paul Sperling. Alice and Bill were married for 73 beautiful years and had four children.
Alice is survived by her daughters, Sandra Wood of Lakeport and Linda Courtright (Emmitt) of North Bend, OR; and her son, David Sperling (Debbie) of Phoenix, OR. Alice has left a legacy behind of nine grandchildren, 22 great grand-children, and 24 great-great grandchildren. Grama Alice had a special and individual relationship with every one of her grandchildren, but one thing remained the same with all, she was loved and adored by all.
Alice is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Billie; her son and daughter-in-law, Lonnie and Karen Sperling; and grandsons, Tony Sperling and Clifford Morris.
Alice was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She is fondly remembered for her contagious smile and welcoming home. Alice cherished her family and loved family celebrations. Holidays were always very special in her home, Christmas Eve and Easter being her favorites. Valentine's Day she would put her extra special love into every hand cut heart cookie she made XOXO.
Alice always sent a greeting card to everyone for every occasion. Alice loved gardening from her boysenberries to her abundance of flowers. She enjoyed traveling to Reno, Alaska, Oregon and the coast. Alice enjoyed cooking, sewing, quilting, embroidering, and painting. She enjoyed spending time on the patio playing Pinochle, Chicken Track, or Yahtzee with family and friends.
Alice is now at peace in the arms of her sweet Billie. Services will be held at Hartley Cemetery at 10 a.m., Saturday, November 23, 2019, with a gathering to follow at the Lakeport Yacht Club at Noon.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Nov. 16, 2019