Alicia Leilani Kahuakapu Feola
1991-2020
Alicia Leilani Kahuakapu Feola was born on Feb 28, 1991 in San Luis Obispo, California. Alicia left us on Sept 11, 2020 in Medford, Oregon. Alicia is the daughter of George Feola and Marna Batsell. Alicia grew up in Klamath Falls, Oregon. She also lived in Colorado and Washington but always called Lake County, California, home. Alicia possessed a fierce and energetic spirit as well as true love for her family and close friends. Alicia loved fishing, water sports, travel, family and her dog, "Cujo". Alicia is survived by her parents; her grandfather, Mike Wesolowski, and grandmother, Vivian Feola; siblings: Richard, Kimberly, Tanya, Jade, Jesse and Fred; nieces McKenzie, Taylor, and Avery and nephew, Keaton; as well as many loving aunts, uncles, cousins & friends. A private family Celebration of Life will be held on October, 24, 2020 in Lakeport, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations in Alicia's memory can be made to "Dogs for Better Lives" (dogsforbetterlives.org
).