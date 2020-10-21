1/
Alicia Leilani Kahuakapu Feola
1991 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alicia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Alicia Leilani Kahuakapu Feola
1991-2020

Alicia Leilani Kahuakapu Feola was born on Feb 28, 1991 in San Luis Obispo, California. Alicia left us on Sept 11, 2020 in Medford, Oregon. Alicia is the daughter of George Feola and Marna Batsell. Alicia grew up in Klamath Falls, Oregon. She also lived in Colorado and Washington but always called Lake County, California, home. Alicia possessed a fierce and energetic spirit as well as true love for her family and close friends. Alicia loved fishing, water sports, travel, family and her dog, "Cujo". Alicia is survived by her parents; her grandfather, Mike Wesolowski, and grandmother, Vivian Feola; siblings: Richard, Kimberly, Tanya, Jade, Jesse and Fred; nieces McKenzie, Taylor, and Avery and nephew, Keaton; as well as many loving aunts, uncles, cousins & friends. A private family Celebration of Life will be held on October, 24, 2020 in Lakeport, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations in Alicia's memory can be made to "Dogs for Better Lives" (dogsforbetterlives.org).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Oct. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Record-Bee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved