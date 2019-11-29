|
Anne Sanders Anne Sanders of Clearlake Park passed away peacefully Nov. 18, 2019, at the age of 95. She was born in Wolf Run, Ohio, January 25, 1924, to Julia, and Joseph Molent, and grew up with her parents and three sisters in East Chicago, Indiana. She graduated high school in 1941, and went on to cosmetology school and was licensed in Indiana, Idaho, then California.
In 1946 she married Kenneth P. Sanders and together they raised their five boys, Ken, Fred, Bob, Dave, and Rick. In Lake County she was known by many as a beautician, and had a beauty salon connected to her Clearlake Park home since 1960, and spent tireless hours making women feel special with their hair styles. Anne created many bonds and everlasting friendships this way. She was also very active in the Catholic Church, and community organizations raising money for the Lakeshore Fire Dept., Clearlake Police Dept., and others to pay for things like K9 door openers, Paramedic training and many such things that benefit the community. Anne spent a lot of time with her family making sure that every grandchild felt loved, and cared for. Anne had a great spirit, and was not afraid to show it, she loved to sing and dance and be merry. Anne leaves behind her five boys, two daughters in law, 14 grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren. If you were one of many who adored her, please join us as we celebrate her life. Anne's service will be 9 a.m., December 2, 2019, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 14435 Uhl Ave. Clearlake, CA.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Nov. 29, 2019