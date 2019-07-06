Anthony "Tony" William Trevellick

October 30, 1933 - June 27, 2019

Anthony "Tony" William Trevellick was born October 30, 1933, just outside of London, England. He met Elizabeth "Betty" Currie at the Edinburgh Castle Pub in San Francisco whilst Betty was on a date. They eloped years later and married in Carson City in 1969. Leaving the city behind to raise their daughters, Toni and Valerie, they bought the quaint Driftwood Resort in Lakeport on April 1, 1975. Tony was a proud longshoreman and traveled back and forth until he broke his back on the waterfront.

In 1980 Tony opened Lakeport Satellites and brought TV to hundreds in the rural areas of Lake County with giant 12 foot parabola dishes that took days to assemble and install. He enjoyed meeting locals and visiting their homes.

Tony talked fondly, still with a charming British accent, of his childhood days in London and Felixstowe. At the age of 16 he worked as a photographer and got the rare chance to capture the Queen Mother and King George VI on an outing after he had recovered from a serious illness.

Tony's photograph got picked up by the Associated Press and was published in the papers which was a big deal. He emigrated to America in 1955 with his parents after his sister married an American GI.

In 1995 Tony opened Car Finders, a used car lot in Kelseyville where he spent his days at the office or at lunch with his loyal friend and business partner, Marcelo Diaz.

Most people who met Tony would say he was a self-determined, generous, charismatic, witty gentleman with a big quaking laugh and quick to blow his top. He was loved by many.

On the morning of June 27th, he passed peacefully at home surrounded by memories and those who loved him. He is survived by his daughter, Toni Trevellick married to Colby Smart; grandchildren, Iris, Fiona and Shyam; daughter, Valerie Trevellick; and Marcelo Diaz, whom he considered a son.

Dad had this quote by John Lennon pinned to his office wall, "Everything will be okay in the end. If it's not okay, it's not the end."

Memorial Service at Chapel of the Lakes Mortuary will held on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 10 a.m. for friends and family who would like to pay their respects. No flowers please but instead make a donation to Hospice or a .

Arrangements by Chapel of the Lakes

Mortuary. 707-263-0357 or 994-5611 or visit chapelofthelakes.com. Published in Lake County Record-Bee on July 6, 2019