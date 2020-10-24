1/1
Anthony William Jackson “Tony"
Anthony William Jackson "Tony"

Anthony William Jackson passed peacefully into heavenly paradise surrounded by his loved ones on Sunday, October 18, 2020.
Anthony was pre-deceased by his beloved daughter, Melissa Molly Rahmer; great granddaughter, Aubree River Rose; mother, Amerdine Jackson McCloud; father, Robert Jackson; and sister, Gwendolyn Loss.
Anthony is survived by his five daughters and their spouses, Amber
Jackson (Kyle Williams), Aimee Jackson-Penn (James Penn), Anna Jackson, Danielle Jackson (Brian Dennison), Rebecca Jackson (Jason
Compton) and son in law, Joey Rahmer; 26 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; sister, Jessica Jackson; his beloved nieces and nephews and cousins.
Anthony was a great man with an incredible sense of humor who knew the value of hard work and had an immense love for his family. He will be greatly missed by all.
Arrangements by Chapel of the Lakes Mortuary Phone 707-263-0357 or 994-5611

Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Oct. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Chapel Of The Lakes
1625 North High Street
Lakeport, CA 95453
(707) 263-0357
