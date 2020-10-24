Anthony William Jackson "Tony"
Anthony William Jackson passed peacefully into heavenly paradise surrounded by his loved ones on Sunday, October 18, 2020.
Anthony was pre-deceased by his beloved daughter, Melissa Molly Rahmer; great granddaughter, Aubree River Rose; mother, Amerdine Jackson McCloud; father, Robert Jackson; and sister, Gwendolyn Loss.
Anthony is survived by his five daughters and their spouses, Amber
Jackson (Kyle Williams), Aimee Jackson-Penn (James Penn), Anna Jackson, Danielle Jackson (Brian Dennison), Rebecca Jackson (Jason
Compton) and son in law, Joey Rahmer; 26 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; sister, Jessica Jackson; his beloved nieces and nephews and cousins.
Anthony was a great man with an incredible sense of humor who knew the value of hard work and had an immense love for his family. He will be greatly missed by all.
.