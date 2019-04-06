Barbara Alice (Koons) Compton

December 19, 1923 – March 27, 2019

Barbara was born in Kalamazoo, MI, to Hubert and Julia (Jacobs) Koons, and raised in Rives Junction, MI. She attended Western Michigan College of Education and was teaching at the Holling School Dist. until she left Michigan at the end of 1945 to marry her husband of 62 years, Charles Compton. She continued as a substitute teacher in Fallbrook, CA.

She received a national award from the Camp Fire Girls of America in 1963 for her leadership and dedication to enriching the lives of girls and young women. She was later employed by Zymex Corp in San Marcos, CA, as a secretary for seven years.

She and Chuck relocated from Escondido to Loch Lomond in 1978. They enjoyed camping and trailer travel to the 49 continental states and celebrated their 50th anniversary in Hawaii. They explored every road, marker, museum and fishing stream they came to and relished in the wonder of our country.

Barbara valued her family and spent many years researching its genealogy. She enjoyed a lifelong love for her family, siblings and extended family. She's survived by son, Russell (Lisa) Compton, daughter, Coleen (Michael) Blakey, grandson, Dustin (Anwylyd) Blakey and great-granddaughters, Natalie and Amelia. Her memory remains in our hearts. Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Apr. 6, 2019