Barbara Jean (Gross) Schnabl

Barbara Jean Schnabl was born March 2, 1931, in Berkeley, CA. She passed away peacefully on April 2, 2019, in Kelseyville where she had lived since her move with her family in 1936. She is survived by her four

children (and respective spouses), six grandchildren (and respective spouses), eight great grandchildren and various other family members and friends.

She graduated from Kelseyville High School (home of the Indians) with the class of 1948. During high school she played in the band, on volleyball and basketball sports teams and was a life member of the California

Scholarship Society.

The last semester of her senior year she worked at the Title Company in Lakeport. She and August "Gus" were married the summer after her senior year in Reno and she continued to work at the Title Company until the birth of their first child in 1951.

She became a stay at home mom until she and Gus started an automotive repair business in a barn on his parent's property located at 6th and Church Streets in Kelseyville on July 19, 1954. She was also a room mother for her children's classes, an assistant girl scout leader, and a volunteer

parent with many of the organizations her children joined. She supported her family in every way and was a very positive, encouraging lady to her family and friends. She will be missed, but she is back with Gus once again.

We would also like to thank Kelseyville Fire Department, Dr Kirk Andrus, Dr Alan Sampson, Dr Lou Ivanovic, Dr Jeffrey Southard UC Davis, Sutter Lakeside Hospital, Rocky Point Care Center, and Hospice of Lake County.

At Barbara's request, there will be no services. Private interment in Kelseyville. A celebration of Barbara's life will be held on Saturday, April 20, at 7985 Kelsey Creek Drive in Kelseyville. Celebration to begin at 1 p.m. Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary