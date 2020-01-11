|
|
Barbara Ruth Salko Barbara Ruth Salko passed away peacefully on December 28, 2019. Barbara was born on January 4, 1930, in Kansas.
As a youngster, Barbara's family, including two brothers and her sister, moved to Comptche, where she attended Mendocino High School. After high school, Barbara married Ted Layton and later moved to Lakeport, where they raised their three children.
Barbara received her LVN degree and spent years caring for others continuing to work into her early 80s.
Barbara is predeceased by her first husband, Ted; her second husband, Steve Salko; and her two brothers and sister. She is survived by her daughter,
Diane (Tim) Garrison of Santa Maria; sons, Dennis (Gail) and Alan (Sue) Layton of Lakeport; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and one great great-grandchild.
Barbara loved camping, gardening, sewing, caring for others and especially her loving family. At her request, no services will be performed. The family would like to recognize Kelly Wilkinson and Rocky Point Care Center for their kindness and excellent care.
Arrangements by Chapel of the Lakes Mortuary 707-263-0357 or 994-5611 or visit chapelofthelakes.com.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Jan. 11, 2020