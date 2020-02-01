Lake County Record-Bee Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapel Of The Lakes
1625 North High Street
Lakeport, CA 95453
(707) 263-0357
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
12:00 PM
Lakeport Elks Lodge
Resources
More Obituaries for Barry Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barry Wayne Johnson


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers

Barry Wayne Johnson
February 1, 1941 - December 23, 2019

Barry was born in Oklahoma. At 17 he joined the Navy and while stationed in San Francisco, he met Virgina, and they married in 1961.
Barry worked as a salesman most of his life in the Bay Area and was a wiz at cards and numbers. Barry and Virgina retired to Lakeport and enjoyed boating on the lake and running their farm. He belonged to the Lakeport Elks Lodge and enjoyed camping with the Rambling RVers, playing pool, pinochle and poker. No matter how bad his memory was getting he was still winning for the most part.
Barry was a successful, smart and inspiring man and will be greatly missed by so many.
Survived by his brother, Don; sisters, Linda and Sheralyn; daughter, Denise; son, David (Carrie); grandchildren, Jessica (Brandon), David, Patrick, Jesse, Serena and Bella; and great-grandchildren, Clarity and James. He is predeceased by his
parents, J.L. and Lavetta, and his beloved wife,
Virginia.
Celebration of Life will be at the Lakeport Elks Lodge on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at 12 noon.
Arrangements by Chapel of the Lakes Mortuary 707-263-0357 or 994-5611 or visit chapelofthelakes.com.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chapel Of The Lakes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -