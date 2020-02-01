|
Barry Wayne Johnson Barry was born in Oklahoma. At 17 he joined the Navy and while stationed in San Francisco, he met Virgina, and they married in 1961.
February 1, 1941 - December 23, 2019
Barry worked as a salesman most of his life in the Bay Area and was a wiz at cards and numbers. Barry and Virgina retired to Lakeport and enjoyed boating on the lake and running their farm. He belonged to the Lakeport Elks Lodge and enjoyed camping with the Rambling RVers, playing pool, pinochle and poker. No matter how bad his memory was getting he was still winning for the most part.
Barry was a successful, smart and inspiring man and will be greatly missed by so many.
Survived by his brother, Don; sisters, Linda and Sheralyn; daughter, Denise; son, David (Carrie); grandchildren, Jessica (Brandon), David, Patrick, Jesse, Serena and Bella; and great-grandchildren, Clarity and James. He is predeceased by his
parents, J.L. and Lavetta, and his beloved wife,
Virginia.
Celebration of Life will be at the Lakeport Elks Lodge on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at 12 noon.
Arrangements by Chapel of the Lakes Mortuary 707-263-0357 or 994-5611 or visit chapelofthelakes.com.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Feb. 1, 2020