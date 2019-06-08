Benito Martinez Villalobos

July 11, 1938 - June 4, 2019

Benito was born in La Estancia Zacatecas Mexico, on July 11, 1938, to Refugio and Victoria, the third of four children. He grew up in Zacatecas and moved to the U.S when he was 19. Benito passed on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. He was a loving husband, father, father in-law, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He passed away peacefully in the presence of his family at his home in Kelseyville, CA.

Benito married Nicolasa in 1960. They moved to California in 1974 where Benito was a farm labor worker in the vineyards. He was loved by many and was a well-respected man throughout the community. Benito and Nicolasa had eight children before moving their family to Kelseyville, California in 1977. They had another child in 1979, for a total of nine. They were immediately embraced by a group of amazing Kelseyville locals. The friendships that started then endured through all the years of his life. Benito helped the community at Saint Peter's and St Mary's churches for years.

Benito was recognized as the Campesino Worker of the year on November 2, 2008. The award was given to Benito at Luther Burbank Center for the Arts because of his hard work. He loved and enjoyed being a farm labor worker retiring in 2009 after 55 years.

Benito leaves behind his beloved wife, Nicolasa; son, Jesús with grandchildren, Erik, Adan and Steven; daughter, Celia with grandchildren, Maria, Jose, Hipolito Jr., Victor and Alma; daughter, Rosa with grandchildren, Rosalia, Sallie and Salvador III; son, Roberto, with grandchildren, Brittany, Monica, Christian, and Annabeth; son, Luis with grandchildren, Sebastian, Adrian and Kasandra; daughter, Cecelia with grandson, Samuel Jr.; son Mario with grandchildren, Preston and Zachary; daughter, Marta with grandchildren, Jessica and Israel Jr.; son, Ricardo with granddaughter, Autumn; and 16 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at Chapel of the Lakes Mortuary on Monday, June 10, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. with Rosary to follow at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary Immaculate Catholic Church on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at 11 a.m. followed by his holy eternal rest at Kelseyville cemetery.

Arrangements by Chapel of the Lakes Mortuary Lynda or Shannen 707-263-0357 or 994-5611 or visit chapeofthelakes.com.