|
|
Benjamin D. Mitten Benjamin "Ben" Mitten was born in 1942 in Santa Monica, CA. He was one of five children born to Charles and Maria Mitten. Ben died at his home on August 2, 2019.
He joined the Navy at 18 and served three years aboard the USS Carpenter. After he returned home, he began working in construction, eventually starting Best Way Construction with his brother Jerry. He made many long-lasting friendships through his work as a contractor for 42 years. He moved to Kelseyville in 1972 and built his dream home from scratch, milling his own lumber and putting his heart and soul into every inch.
Always the spirited conversationalist, he loved to talk with anyone. Whether it was cracking jokes with strangers, sharing a beer at his barn, or trading stories with close friends and family. Family always came first and he wanted nothing more than for his kids to carry on his legacy by doing slightly better with theirs.
Ben is survived by his wife of 33 years, Margie; his brothers, Jerry of Alta Loma, and David of Arkansas; sister, Alice of Mont Clair; his sons, Danny (Annaliese) of Washington, Nick (Shawna) of Sacramento, Chris of San Diego, and Steven (Nichole) of Kelseyville; and daughter, Stephanie of New York; six grandchildren, another one on the way; one great granddaughter; and many nieces and nephews.
He will be truly missed by all who knew him. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, August 18, 2019, from 1-6 p.m. at Buckingham Homeowners Association Club House, 2850 Eastlake Drive.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Aug. 13, 2019