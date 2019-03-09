Lake County Record-Bee Obituaries
|
Benjamin R. Gunther


1965 - 2019

Benjamin R. Gunther
September 6, 1965 - February 25, 2019

Ben conquered the last of many challenges as he left this world on February 25th.
He grew up and lived most of his life in Kelseyville. A major turning point in his life occurred in 1989 when he had a serious motorcycle accident, leaving him with many challenges. This accident also brought him to San Francisco where he met and later married his wife, Diane. He was so proud to be Kimberly and Emily's dad!
He recently told them, "You guys are the best thing in life!"
Ben was predeceased by his father, Donald.
Ben also leaves behind his mother, Margaret Gunther; and older siblings, Donna and Robert. Close to Ben's heart have been his special brothers, Craig Werner and Don Balsley. Ben was beloved by a multitude of nieces, nephews and other family members.
Despite the many challenges he faced, Ben did his best to overcome them and was unaware of how much he inspired others, friends and strangers alike.
Memorial Service will be at Chapel of the Lakes Mortuary on Saturday, March 16, 2019,
at 11 a.m.
Arrangements by Chapel of the Lakes
Mortuary. Visit chapelofthelakes.com or call 707-263-0357 or 994-5611.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Mar. 9, 2019
