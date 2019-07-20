Bette Antoinette Gillett

Bette Antoinette Gillett of Riviera Heights, Kelseyville, California, passed away at her home on June 16, 2019. She was 96 years old.

Born in Yokohama, Japan, on December 24, 1922, to US Navy Chief Yeoman John and Lydia Harshaw. She spent her younger years with her family living in China and the Philippines. Later Bette, known as Toni by her family and friends, was raised in San Francisco and attended Lafayette Elementary, Presidio junior high, George Washington high school and graduated from Academy of Presentation in 1941.

In 1937, she and her friends walked across the Golden Gate bridge on its opening day. She also worked at the International Exposition on Treasure Island and for a short time at Pan-American airways.

In 1941, she married the love of her life, 2nd Lieutenant Harry R. Gillett, US Army Air Corps, and shared their lives together for 53 years. As an Air Force wife for 25 years, Toni lived in many places across the US including Japan and Norway. Raising three children at various Air Force bases became the routine. During this time, she loved playing tennis, traveling, volunteering and snow skiing with her family.

After Harry's retirement in 1964 as a Colonel in the Air Force, Toni and Harry settled in Menlo Park, California, where she loved Bay Area living. She also enjoyed working with the Crippled Children's organization of Palo Alto.

After the passing of her husband in 1994, 13 years later Toni moved to Kelseyville, California, to be near her children.

Toni was our beautiful loving mother with a wonderful sense of humor, goodwill and loving nature! She will be in our hearts forever!

She is survived by her sister, Jeannette Mavor of Chico; her three children, Harry Gillett Jr., Judy (Richard) Michaels of Kelseyville, and Linda Frechette of Colorado; her grandchildren, Cheryl Scovell of North Carolina, Jeff Michaels and wife, Victoria Johnson of Kelseyville, and Jenny and Christie Frechette of Colorado; three great grandchildren, Amanda, Allison and Adam Scovell of North Carolina; plus many cousins, nieces and nephews.

