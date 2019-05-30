|
Betty Jane Salsig Betty Jane Salsig "Ms. Highway 20 of 1940" passed away May 19, 2019, in Lakeport, CA, at the age of 98. She was born May 14, 1921, in St. Helena, CA.
She retired from AT&T after 18 years. Betty volunteered at the Lakeport Senior Center and was a part of the local Methodist Church.
Betty is survived by sons, Mark and Tom; and daughters, Laurel Rock and Sarah Tansey. She was blessed with nine grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by son, Bobby Salsig.
A Memorial will be held June 15, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Kelseyville Methodist Church. Donations may be directed to the Methodist Church.
