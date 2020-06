Beverly Ann Lyons



Beverly Ann Lyons, 78, of Lakeport, CA, passed away peacefully at home with her husband, Larry Lyons, of 57 years by her side, on 6/11/2020. Beverly was born on 9/24/1941 in Oakland, CA, and has been a Lake County resident for 46 years. Beverly leaves behind her son and daughter, Gregory and Chamonne, five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.Care and Arrangements entrusted to Jones Mortuary FD311. www.jonesmortuarylakeport.com 707-263-5389