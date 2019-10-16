|
|
Bobby Leroy Hopkins On Tuesday October 8, 2019, Bobby Leroy Hopkins III, AKA Bobby Sivley, passed away suddenly at the age of 39 at his home. Bobby was a loving spouse, father, son, brother, teammate, coach, and role-model.
Bobby will forever be remembered by his wife and best friend, Shondra; his three beautiful children, Bobby IV, Leroy Fox, and Alyssa Lee; by his parents and his sister. Bobby will also be forever remembered by his numerous nieces, nephews, and his extended family and dear friends.
A celebration of Bobby's life will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019. Time and place are to be determined. Memorial donations in Memory of Bobby may be made to Shondra, and can be mailed to 3560 Old Hwy 53, Clearlake, CA, 95422
Care and arrangements entrusted to Jones and Lewis CLMC FD800. www.jonesandlewismemorial
chapel.com. 707-994-6417
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Oct. 16, 2019