|
|
Brandy Leigh Tchamourian Brandy Leigh Tchamourian, of Hidden Valley Lake, passed away peacefully at the age of 50 on March 8, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones.
November 26, 1968 - March 8, 2019
Brandy is survived by her husband of 30 years, Tony Tchamourian, her two daughters, Amanda and Kristy, her siblings, Edy, Rick, and Nancy Powers, and mother-in-law Christine Tchamourian. Brandy expressed great adoration for her abundant family including her nieces and nephews, godchildren, cousins, aunts, uncles, and her many friends. She is preceded by her parents, Bonita Lease and Rick Powers Sr., father-in-law, Henri Tchamourian, and aunt,
Eugenie Hutchcraft. Brandy is best remembered for her unique sense of humor and a kindness which touched the hearts of everyone she met. Her legacy will forever live on through our unforgettable memories.
Please join us in celebrating the life of Brandy Tchamourian on Saturday April 13, 2019, 11 a.m. at Twin Pines Casino Event Center.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Mar. 29, 2019