Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Brandy Tchamourian
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brandy Leigh Tchamourian


1968 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers

Brandy Leigh Tchamourian
November 26, 1968 - March 8, 2019

Brandy Leigh Tchamourian, of Hidden Valley Lake, passed away peacefully at the age of 50 on March 8, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones.
Brandy is survived by her husband of 30 years, Tony Tchamourian, her two daughters, Amanda and Kristy, her siblings, Edy, Rick, and Nancy Powers, and mother-in-law Christine Tchamourian. Brandy expressed great adoration for her abundant family including her nieces and nephews, godchildren, cousins, aunts, uncles, and her many friends. She is preceded by her parents, Bonita Lease and Rick Powers Sr., father-in-law, Henri Tchamourian, and aunt,
Eugenie Hutchcraft. Brandy is best remembered for her unique sense of humor and a kindness which touched the hearts of everyone she met. Her legacy will forever live on through our unforgettable memories.
Please join us in celebrating the life of Brandy Tchamourian on Saturday April 13, 2019, 11 a.m. at Twin Pines Casino Event Center.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.