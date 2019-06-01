Lake County Record-Bee Obituaries
Brenda Wesselhoff


1949 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Brenda Wesselhoff Obituary

Brenda Wesselhoff
July 1, 1949 - April 25, 2019

Brenda passed away peacefully at home with her family from ALS.
Memorial Service will be held at Chapel of the Lakes Mortuary, Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 11 a.m.
Donations in her memory can be made to the - at relay.acsevents.org or the ALS Association.
Arrangements by Chapel of the Lakes Mortuary 1625 North High Street in Lakeport. 707-263-0357 or 994-5611 or visit chapelofthelakes.com.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on June 1, 2019
