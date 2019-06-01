|
|
|
Brenda Wesselhoff Brenda passed away peacefully at home with her family from ALS.
July 1, 1949 - April 25, 2019
Memorial Service will be held at Chapel of the Lakes Mortuary, Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 11 a.m.
Donations in her memory can be made to the - at relay.acsevents.org or the ALS Association.
Arrangements by Chapel of the Lakes Mortuary 1625 North High Street in Lakeport. 707-263-0357 or 994-5611 or visit chapelofthelakes.com.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on June 1, 2019
Read More