Carl and Nora Johnson



Carl and Nora married in 1962 while Carl was still in the USAF. He was honorably discharged in 1963 after serving 3 years. He then went to work as a mobile home transport driver. They loved animals so much so, that they moved to a small farm to raise vegetables and amassed an array of animals such as dogs, horses, pigs and goats! In their spare time LOL Carl raised rabbits and Nora raised worms. He also started training horses and Nora trained dogs! Later in life Carl became a bus driver and Nora started book keeping.In 1989 they moved to Lake County to retire, but they were not the type of people to sit still. He became Mr. Honey Do, helping friends and neighbors, and she kept books for friends and worked for Senior Law in Lakeport. They enjoyed their time together by fishing and playing on their pontoon boat. They were predeceased by their beautiful baby boy of 5 months. They leave behind their good friend of 30 years, Diane DeMichele, and other good friends such as Mary and Dennis Cantrell, Lorna and Mark Higdon, Nicky and Tom Hickman; also their very helpful good neighbors, Denny and George. Many other friends too many to name! There will be a celebration of life at a later date which will be held at the Clearlake Club.Carl was born 1/21/1940 in Leeny,Oklahoma…passed 3/27/2020.Nora was born 3/10/1938 in Casper, Wyoming...passed 6/9/2020.