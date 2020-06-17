Carl Erwin Martin
In 2000, Carl and Betty retired to their summer home of 50 years in Lakeport, CA. In retirement, Carl and Betty enjoyed long drives that took them to new locales. Carl and Betty enjoyed 66 years of dancing, raising their kids and grandkids, summers at the lake, playing cards with friends and traveling across the country. They loved the journey and did not concern themselves with the destination.
Carl leaves behind his wife, 2 children, 10 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren, who will remember him fondly and miss him dearly. Carl also leaves behind 2 brothers, Lloyd (Barbara) Martin of Napa, CA, and Herb (Ruthie) Martin of Susanville, CA, and nephew, Robert (Collette)
Martin of Napa, CA.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Jun. 17, 2020.