Carl Erwin Martin
1931 - 2020
After a lifetime of love, hard work and joy, Carl Erwin Martin passed away April 29, 2020, at Sutter Hospital in Lakeport, CA. Carl was born in Detroit, MI, on June 20, 1931. Carl would have been 89 years young. He and his wife, Betty, would have celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary on June 20, 2020. Carl and Betty raised their children: Michael, Deborah and Daniel in Vallejo, CA. Carl graduated from Cal Berkley and went on to work at Mare Island in Vallejo for 35 years before retiring in 1986. Carl had strong values and appreciation of family and hard work. He was a patient intellect and found joy in conversing with anyone.
In 2000, Carl and Betty retired to their summer home of 50 years in Lakeport, CA. In retirement, Carl and Betty enjoyed long drives that took them to new locales. Carl and Betty enjoyed 66 years of dancing, raising their kids and grandkids, summers at the lake, playing cards with friends and traveling across the country. They loved the journey and did not concern themselves with the destination.
Carl leaves behind his wife, 2 children, 10 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren, who will remember him fondly and miss him dearly. Carl also leaves behind 2 brothers, Lloyd (Barbara) Martin of Napa, CA, and Herb (Ruthie) Martin of Susanville, CA, and nephew, Robert (Collette)
Martin of Napa, CA.
Care entrusted to Jones Mortuary FD 311, 115 S. Main St., Lakeport, CA 95453 707-263-5389
www.JonesMortuaryLakeport.com

Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Jones Mortuary
115 S Main Street
Lakeport, CA 95453
707-263-5389
