Carlene Lois (Pedrotti) Bogle

Born 3-12-1950 Died 6-2-2019

Carlene passed away peacefully at the age of 69 in Lakeport on June 2, 2019. She was born in Santa Rosa to Louis and Lorraine Pedrotti. She lived in Geyserville and Healdsburg and graduated high school in Petaluma. Carlene married Bruce Bogle in 1968. They had just celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. They have lived in Lake County for the last 10 years. She is survived by husband, Bruce; son, Danny; three brothers,

Leonard (Kyong), August (Lorie), and Jeff Pedrotti; and by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Her mother, father and sister, Beverly, are deceased.

Carlene loved to cook, knit, camp and watch Downton Abbey. She was a wonderful and loving wife and mother. She loved everyone and everything in the world. May she rest in peace with her God and Savior, Jesus Christ. A memorial celebration of life will be held at a later date. Published in Lake County Record-Bee on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary