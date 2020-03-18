|
|
Carol Jinx Huber Carol Jinx Huber passed away March 5, 2020. She went peacefully with family members by her side. Born in Sacramento, CA, on November 30, 1941, to Ben and
1941-2020
Lorraine Cuilla. She was the middle of 2 siblings, Diane and Bonnie. She resided with her loving husband, the late Ludwig Huber, Jr. in Clearlake Oaks, CA.
Carol was a teachers' aid at East Lake Elementary for 30 years. She was an active member and volunteer at the Community Methodist Church, The Plaza Thrift Store and Clearlake Hospice Thrift store. She loved to read and was very fond of cats and dogs, among other animals. Her hobbies included collecting Beanie babies, Angels, Garfield, and anything Disney. If you were ever at the Plaza Park, you would see Carol with her dog, Rosie, who passed away in November. Carol was warm, loving and a caring mother and grandmother.
Survivors include her son, Michael Huber of Kelseyville, and Mary Lou Thomas of Santa Rosa, and numerous grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to the Celebration of Life Service, 1 p.m. Saturday, April 4, at the Community Methodist Church located at 12487 The Plaza, Clearlake Oaks. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Community Methodist Church.
Care and arrangements to Jones& Lewis CLMC FD800 www.jonesandlewismemorialchapel.com 707-994-6417
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Mar. 18, 2020