Charles Elvin Russell Sr On July 8th, 2019, Charles Elvin Russell Sr. passed away in Nice, CA, at the age of 88.
Charles was born on September 6, 1930 to Nell and Herschel Russell in Oxly, MO. During the Korean War, he switched from the Navy Reserves to the Air Force and later transferred to the Army. After over 25 years of service he retired as a CWO3 and settled in Santa Rosa, CA. Not content to settle into retired life, he went on to work as a private and civil service investigator, and later an insurance adjuster. Before fully retiring he owned a small specialty logo and printing company. He remained in Santa Rosa for many years until recently moving to Lake County to be near his daughter and his wife's care facility.
Charles met Leolo "Jo" Russell, his wife of 64 years at a military dance. After a brief whirlwind romance, the two were married on Valentine's Day in 1955, Over the years, they had four children The family followed him as he was stationed around the world.
Known for many things, Charles had a fascinating military background and often shared intriguing stories of his career as a Special Agent and covert operations. He is known for his sense of humor, gadget fanatic, extreme stubbornness, but most of all his love of family.
Charles truly was a giant among men and will be sorely missed by his family and friends who all loved him so much. In addition to his wife, Charles is survived by his children Charles Jr. (Joven), Sharon (Larry), Denise (Kurt), Mark, his grandchildren Emily, Crystal (Daniel), Geneva, Rebecca, Jennea (Andreas), Adam, Charla, and his great-grandson Wyatt. Charles was preceded in death by his parents and granddaughter Anna Rose.
A formal military honors service will be held on Friday, October 18th at 1 pm at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery with a reception immediately following. A second local community service will held in the Little Theatre at the Lake County Fairgrounds on October 19 at 11 am, also with a reception immediately following. Details are posted on eventbrite.com. Donations in Charles' name to your local Vetrans organization are greatly appreciated.
