

Charles Eugene Kettwig, Gene or Grand Papa Duck as he was known in Grants Pass, Oregon passed away on June 28th, 2020 on Oregon. Gene was born on Jan. 21st 1932 in Alameda California, to Carl and Anne Kettwig he also had a brother Ken and sister Pat Rich. In 1946 the family moved to Lucerne, California and stated the Kettwig and Sons Chevron Station. Gene attended Upper Lake Elementary and High School. Gene graduated from high school in 1950 and enlisted in the Air Force. He was Honorably Discharged in 1954. Gene returned to Lucerne California and married in 1955. He purchased the Pepsi Cola distributorship which he operated for fourteen years, during this time his son Richard was born. Gene divorced in 1968, sold the business and relocated to Ukiah, California.Gene worked for ACME Rigging and Reliable Mill Supply until he started his Redwood Water Conditioning business which he ran successfully up until his retirement in December 1998. Gene joined the South Ukiah Rotary in 1984. He progressed to President and served on the board of directors . Gene was also appointed by Gov. Pete Wilson to the 12th district Redwood Empire Fair Board as a director and served as President for one term. Gene remarried in July 1998 to Nancy Hurt and moved to Covelo California, then in 2003 Gene and Nancy moved to Grants Pass, Oregon. In Oregon Gene helped start a new Rotary Club. He was a founding member of the Rotary of Greater Grants Pass. Gene worked tirelessly to raise money for the kids of Grants Pass. He stayed active within the club until being overcome with Parkinson's Disease. Gene is survived by his wife Nancy, brother Ken, son Ricard, grandson Dylan, granddaughter Amy, great grandsons Gavin and Milo. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Rotary Club of your choice in Gene's name ( it's for the kids ). Graveside service at the Upper Lake Cemetery July 30th at 10:00 A.M.