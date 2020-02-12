|
|
Charles Kluge Charles Kluge, aged 92, passed away on February 6, 2020, after sustaining critical injuries in a single car accident. He was born March 14, 1927, on the family property in Lake County, CA, to the late Theodore Albert Kluge and Anna Kluge (nee' Renker). In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Fredrick Kluge.
Charlie grew up in Lake County, graduating from Clear Lake High in 1945. His family was poor as were many families during the depression. He worked hard all his life. He went to Santa Rosa J.C. working his way through school as a mortician before being drafted into the Army during the Korean War. Charlie proudly served in the Army Infantry for two years from 1953 to 1955 in Alaska driving transport trucks. Upon discharge Charlie returned to California where he married Frances O'Brien of County Limerick, Ireland. They moved to Boulder, Colorado where he obtained a Pharmacy degree and his son, John Kluge (JD) was born. The family moved back to California where Charlie worked as a pharmacist in Santa Cruz, Woodland and Sacramento. Charlie moved back to Lake County in 1980 after marrying his second wife, Dorothy Royal to whom he was married to until 1989. Charlie continued to work as a pharmacist throughout Lake County until the late 2010s.
Charlie enjoyed working on his ranch with his close friend Trinidad (Trino) Alatorre. Trino worked with Charlie for over 40 years and was his most trusted friend. Charlie also enjoyed having coffee, and often a glass of wine with his many friends throughout Lake County.
Charlie is survived by his son, JD, and granddaughters, Anna and Katherine. He will be inurned at Hartley Cemetery in Lakeport, CA. A celebration of life will be held at a date and time to be later announced.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Feb. 12, 2020