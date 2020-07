Charles Leroy Jolin



Charles was born on August 30, 1923, in Mott, North Dakota. He passed away on June 29, 2020.Charles was a proud World War II Veteran of the United States Navy. Donations in his memory can be made to Westside Community Park or Hospice of Lake County.Arrangements by Chapel of the Lakes Mortuary 707-263-0357 or 994-5611 or chapelofthelakes.com