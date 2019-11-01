|
Charlotte M. Weber-Menasco Charlotte Weber passed to Heaven on October 18, 2019. She was an only child, born in Melrose, MN, to Joseph and Frances Weber on November 30, 1945. After graduation from St. Agnes high school in Minneapolis, she earned a B.A. in political science at the University of Minnesota and later a Ph.D. in political science from Johns Hopkins University. Charlotte migrated to California where she won appointment as associate/assistant dean for student affairs at the Anderson Graduate School of Management, University of California, Riverside. Charlotte held that position for over 30 years until retirement. She met her future husband (Michael Menasco) at UC Riverside and they were married in 1989. Charlotte and Michael retired to Lake County in 2008, partly to care for Michael's mother (Geraldine Menasco, deceased 2013). Charlotte loved living in Lake County; although she was no stranger to the county having spent vacations and Christmas holidays visiting Geraldine along with Michael and her two stepsons. Charlotte and Michael shared a love of dogs and cats of which they have had many, and she will certainly meet her previous canine and feline companions at the Rainbow Bridge.
Besides her husband, Charlotte's survivors are stepsons, Christopher and Milton (Amanda); and precious grand-daughters, Eva and Nellie, who knew her as 'Grandma Dog.' Surviving relatives include sister-in-law, Patty (Rocco), brothers-in-law, James (Marylin), and Matthew (Shirley); two nieces, three nephews, two grandnephews and one grandniece. Interment will be at Lower Lake Cemetery. A funeral mass for Charlotte will take place on Saturday, November 2, at 1 p.m. at Our Lady, Queen of Peace Church, Clearlake.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Nov. 1, 2019