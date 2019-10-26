|
Christina Basor Christina Basor of Lakeport, California died peacefully at home with her husband, Gary, by her side on October 12, 2019, at the age of 67 following a lengthy journey with breast cancer. She was born July 2, 1952, and grew up in San Anselmo, California.
Christina was a graduate of Sir Francis Drake High School and went on to obtain an AA degree from Mendocino College with a focus on Administrative Assistance. One of her proudest accomplishments was attending the Design School, Kobenhavns Tilskaerer-Akedmi, in Denmark, where she studied pattern making and became an expert textile artist and tailor. Christina later attended the Living Light Institute in Fort Bragg and graduated as a Certified Raw Foods Chef. She held successful classes in Lakeport with Gary as sous-chef. Her students received a wealth of information and recipes for healthy cooking and eating.
Christina's medical condition propelled her thirst for knowledge and passionate advocacy for breast cancer education and treatment for others. She motivated and encouraged women to seek optimum care from their caregivers while raising awareness of their personal experience.
Christina was blessed to have many family members and friends who will forever miss her wonderful smile and her everlasting sunny
approach to life. Family members and friends include husband of twenty years, Gary Basor; parents, Frank and Jane Logan; brothers, Craig Logan and Chris Logan (deceased); daughters, Sarina Hosseini and Alana Willamson; grandchildren, Bennett, Jasmine and Ryker; good friends, Sonya, George, Jamie, Shelly, Toni, Becky, and numerous others. Christina was predeceased by her beloved four-legged son, Harley, who she loved with all her heart.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Contributions in Christina's memory may be made to the UCSF Breast Cancer Center in care of UCSF Foundation, PO Box 45339, San Francisco, CA 94145-0339 or Sponsoring Survivorship of Lakeport, PO Box 1924, Lakeport, CA 95453.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Oct. 26, 2019