Christina Joanne Belka
1941-2020
My dear wife, Christina Belka, became ill in March and left this world on Tuesday, May 5th, in our home to be with our Lord. We were fortunate enough to be together for over 50 years. Christina's true love was her family, her husband, Fred, was the Love of her Life; her daughter, Nadine was her Angel. She is also survived by her siblings and their spouses, sister, Helen (Lee) Geoble, sister, Henrietta Bellone, sister, Eva De Spignanovicz, brother, Thomas
(Carmen) Cornell, and sister-in law, Cookie Belka-Roberts. Christina had three grandchildren, Christina Barragan, Bernadette Garcia and Ricky Belka; as well as four great-grandchildren, Christopher Galindo, Emily Belka, Jessie Belka and Alicia
Castro; and several nieces and nephews all who loved her very dearly and knew her well. Christina was born and raised in San Jose, CA. She graduated from James Lick High School and retired from Intel Corporation.
Chris and Fred retired in Lake County where they decided to live and enjoy life. The Belkas enjoyed owning and showing their classic cars and belonging to the No-Name Car Club which they were members of for many years. Christina was a true leader. She started and developed the largest Red Hat Club in Lake County and became Queen of the "Whatever" Red Hats. She continued her support and friendships with these ladies for over 15 years. Some of Christina's other passions were BINGO and her kitty cat, Phoebalina Fox Face! Christina was also a member of the Sons of Italy, the Lakeport Elks, Lakeport Women's Civic Club, and a vital member of the Lakeport Senior Center. Everyone knew and loved Chris! Chris lived her life to the fullest. Her philosophy was never take things for granted, because tomorrow is never guaranteed. We know she will bask in the Eternal Light of Heaven. Donations can be made to the local SPCA. No flowers please.
Arrangements by Chapel of the Lakes Mortuary 707-263-0357 or 994-5611 or visit chapelofthelakes.com.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on May 16, 2020.