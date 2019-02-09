Christine D. "Tina" Edgerton

July 18, 1949 - January 20, 2019

Christine "Tina" Edgerton died at home in Kelseyville on Sunday, January 20, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. She passed away during the Red Wolf Moon Lunar Eclipse, which seemed right considering her strong connection with nature and the mystical.

Tina was born in Hayward, CA, July 18, 1949, to Dorothy and Don Edgerton. She grew up in Hayward with sister, Terri, and older brother, Chuck, who was killed in Vietnam. After high school, Tina worked for Stanford Research Institute and then was hired by Western Electric (AT&T), where she made many lifelong friends. While there, Tina organized backpacking trips and shared her love of the Sierras and The Dardanelles. She played softball, soccer, volleyball, and bowled on the "Goon Squad" Teams. Tina loved living in John Steinbeck's house in the beautiful Santa Cruz Mountains. After the AT&T divestiture, Tina went to work for Olsten Temps, Smiser Freight and then the Stanislaus County Sheriffs Dept. in Modesto, CA. During that time, she took a trip to Hawaii with ten wild and crazy women and fell in love with the island of Maui. Six months later she moved to Maui and lived there for five years. She loved whale watching, kayaking, swimming with turtles and dolphins, and exploring all the islands. She loved her job there at the Magic Show in Lahaina, where they appreciated her quick sense of humor. Tina moved back to California, wanting to be closer to family and friends. She worked at Twin Pine Casino for almost 11 years. Tina traveled to many places-England, Paris, Cabo, Jamaica, Grand Canyon, Monument Valley, Sedona (with its magical Red Rocks), river rafting in Oregon and California, Pismo Beach, and Spring Training in Phoenix to see her Giants. She loved Camelot, Phantom of the Opera, The Hobbit and Lord of the Rings, Stephen King and Chuck Mangione-The Land of Make Believe.

Tina is survived by her sister, Terri Edgerton (brother-in-law Tom Nunez); niece, Katy Nunez; and nephews, Kris O'Brien and Ben Nunez; also good friends, Jess Jordan, Angie and Gary Worthington, Judy Greeran, Al Jordan, Kathi Fotinos, and of course her little buddy Willie, who misses her so much.

Tina's touching graveside service was Monday, January 28, 2019, at Hartley Cemetery in Lakeport and arranged by Jones Mortuary.

Aloha, Tina...until we meet again.