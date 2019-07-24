Christine M. Hicks

Christine M. Hicks, a long-time resident of Lower Lake, California, died of natural causes on Wednesday, the 17th of July, 2019. She was 91 years of age.

Chris was born in 1927 in San Antonio, Texas and moved to California at a young age. She received a degree in literature and was an avid reader, as well as accomplished cello player. Chris enjoyed classical music, gardening, and loved good food and socializing with friends. She was an active and contributing member of the Lower Lake Methodist Church, a former school board member, a kindergarten teaching assistant, and a consummate homemaker.

Chris was preceded in death by two husbands, Richard A. Hofer and Tauno E. Hannula. She is survived by her husband, James R. Hicks, her three children, Glenn Hofer of Auburn, California, Paul Hofacker of Redding, California, and Ellen Murphy-Welk of Peters Creek, Alaska, as well as seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, nine nieces and nephews, and countless loving friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lower Lake Methodist Church. Published in Lake County Record-Bee on July 24, 2019