Clarence "Pete" Pinkerton
1947 - 2020
{ "" }
Clarence "Pete" Pinkerton
June 13, 1947 - July 20, 2020
Former Resident of San Jose and Lake County

Pete passed at the age of 73. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Vivian K. Johnson, his parents, Clarence Sr. and Zella Mae; his beloved grandmother, Nellie and grandfather,
Clarence Pinkerton; his granddaughter, Lauren
Victoria Pinkerton; and his loyal companions, Spike, Pepper, Shadow, Scout, Baby Girl and Rainy. Pete was a 1965 graduate of Hamlin High School. He went on to receive four Engineering Degrees at Marshall, WVU, De Anza and West Valley Colleges respectively. He completed his schooling all while working full-time, and landing him in San Jose, CA. Once in California, he became a business owner by opening "The Hybrid House." It was after that he started what would become his 2nd job, Bass Fishing. Yes, you could say, "He was Hooked!" Then life brought the love of his life back to him. He had everything he needed, his tro- phy wife, time for fishing, his children and the start of his grandchildren. Pete and Vicky retired to Alabama to be closer to their family. And there our Dad became the most amazing Grandpa ever!
He leaves his legacy behind- Cindy (Ken), Julie (Tim), Michael (Colleen) Ryan, and April (Richard); his beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren, Michael (Tiffany) Mikey and Zayden, Leslie and Caden, Tori (Nick), Tyler, Kyle (Naomi), Hank and Ruby, Macy-RJ, Kailee, Camden, Chase, Jacob (Caitlin), Turbo, Madison and Sammy; his sister, Readith (Hal); neice, Amy; nephew, David
(Leslie); brother in laws, Keith "HillBilly" (Judy) and Brad; brothers in life, Vernon (Lori), Paul (Tamara), Mickey (Sue), Terry "TJ" (Nancy), Pat (Tamra), Bob (Sharon), and John (Diane); and sister in life, Tawana.
Memorial Service September 18, 2020, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV 25523.

Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Koontz Funeral Home
238 Walnut St
Hamlin, WV 25523
(304) 824-3111
July 29, 2020
e loved them both dearly.
Diane Blair
Friend
July 28, 2020
So sorry for the loss of this amazing man. Pete was a great guy and will be missed by his family.
Darlene Arnold
Acquaintance
