Clayton Wayne Smith
1977 - 2020
Clayton Wayne Smith

Our beloved Clayton Wayne Smith entered eternal rest on May 27, 2020, in Lakeport, CA. Clayton was born to Larry and Joy Smith January 4, 1977, in Bakersfield, CA. He grew up in Blue Lakes, CA, graduating from
Upper Lake High School in 1995. After high school he went to work for Masonite in Ukiah. When the plant closed, he decided to get certified as a heavy equipment operator. He then went to work for Valley Paving in Redwood Valley where he worked for 19 years.
Clayton is preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Jessica Sarah Smith; and his best buddy, Spot Dog. He is survived by his son, Ethan; daughters, Lexxus and Sky; granddaughters, Aliyana, Cielo and Nova; aunt, Karen "MOM"; girlfriend, Nicole; and multiple family and friends.
Clayton enjoyed any kind of adventure or travels along with gardening, fishing, kayaking and anything outdoors. He was known to many as the best hugger in the world and he will be sorely missed by everyone.
Arrangements by Chapel of the Lakes Mortuary 707-263-0357 or 994-5611 or visit chapelofthelakes.com.

Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chapel Of The Lakes
1625 North High Street
Lakeport, CA 95453
(707) 263-0357
