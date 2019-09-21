|
Clifford Morris Clifford Morris was born May 31, 1980, and died tragically, in a house fire, July 21, 2019.
Cliff had a sparkle in his eyes which sat atop a deep-dimpled grin, a strong cleft chin and belied a love of cookies. His roots ran deep in Lake County's greater Kelseyville area where both his paternal and maternal great-grandparents settled in the early 1930s.
Overcoming disability at an early age, Cliff crafted his most admirable qualities: perseverance and ingenuity. These strengths he carried with him as he made his way through the same Kelseyville schools his parents, aunts, and uncles attended. His sharp mind and prowess as a wrestler were offset with an ever-present care and concern for others. Cliff moved to Eureka, California, at 18 and there began his family and career in property management. The calling of warmer climes and family ties saw his return to Lake County where he settled into life on Cobb to raise his family and expand his business.
All who knew Cliff know he could be called upon at a moment's notice to lend a helping hand, a few wry, ribbing remarks, and a toothy smile. He considered his friends as family. Strangers may have known him as a good Samaritan who, during the Valley Fire, stayed on Cobb to help build fire lines, feed and water abandoned animals, and patrol for looters.
Cliff is survived by his wife of 20 years, Laurel Phillips; sons, Tanner and Payton; his mother, Dena Wood; his father; siblings, Bill, Jack, Ricky, and Emily; and four nephews and eight nieces. Additionally, he is survived by his great-grandmother, Alice Sperling; grandfather, Duke Morris; grandmother, Sandra Wood; over a dozen aunts and uncles; scores of cousins; and extended family members across Northern California and the country.
Countless friends, family, and strangers must endure and uphold Cliff's kindness as a fitting legacy to a life lived well, without regrets, but tragically too short.
Private Celebration of Life to be held.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Sept. 21, 2019