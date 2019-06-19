Resources More Obituaries for Commander Farris Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Commander Don Manon Farris

Obituary Condolences Flowers Commander Don Manon Farris

Longtime Lake County resident Commander Don Manon Farris USN, Ret. passed away peacefully Saturday, May 25, in Santa Rosa. His wife

Marjorie Jean, of 64 years, his children and grandchildren surrounded him at his passing. He would have been 91 years in June. He lived his life in service and dedication to his family, home and nation. He will be remembered for many things including his steadfast support of his family, his belief in God and the

Nation and his marvelous smile. He was truly one of a kind and he is deeply missed.

Don was born in Seattle Washington and grew up in Fairfax California and worked on weekends with his family on their small ranch in Upper Lake. He attended the Fairfax Elementary School and Tamalpais Union High School. He loved hunting, fishing and working on his family home. There was nothing he could not grow, build or repair.

Like many young men of the day he worked his way through high school, the College of Marin and San Francisco State College where he was awarded a bachelor's degree in business administration. At age 16, during WWII, he worked as an aircraft mechanic at Hamilton Army Air Force Base in Marin and attended night school in order to graduate with his class. Following high school, he joined the Naval Reserve and held several jobs for the US Air Force including commercial photographer and clerk, all while attending college. ln 1953 he was selected for the US Naval Reserve Officer Candidate Program and was later commissioned an Ensign. He married Marjorie Jean Dugger in 1955 at the Episcopal Church in Lakeport. In 1958 he received a master's degree in meteorology from the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey.

In the service of his country Don achieved, with the support of his wife and family, what many people strive toward. He advanced from a Seaman Recruit to an officer rank of Commander in the US Navy. In his years of dedication to the Navy and Country he sailed the seas and commanded aboard destroyers, amphibious flag ships and aircraft carriers including the USS Saratoga (CVA_60) (whose aircraft took the photographs that revealed Russian missiles and sites in Cuba). His adventures at sea included many major seaports of the world including, Formosa (Taiwan) during open hostilities between China and Nationalist China and in the Mediterranean Sea during many Mid-East flare ups. Shore duty saw the commander and family in Florida, Alameda, San Diego, Washington DC, Guam, the Philippines, and Iceland where he was commanding officer of the Fleet Weather Facility NATO. In Washington DC, he held a high-level position in the Pentagon with the Department of Defense (DOF) in research and engineering and was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal for his outstanding personal contributions in the unmanned space effort and for his research, development and leadership for NASA and NOAA. His last military duties were for the Air Force Space and Missile Systems Organization in Los Angeles where he helped to developed and implement the DOF Meteorological Satellite

Program including environmental space satellite systems. He received numerous commendations, awards and metals Including Meritorious Unit excellence, Armed forces Expeditionary Medals,

Expert Pistol Shot and the National Defense Service Medal with Bronze Cluster.

Due to their love of Lake County and to be closer to extended family upon his retirement in 1975 he and his family moved to Lakeport. During his retirement Don took on another profession as a real estate broker and business owner of Farris Reality and Jean worked as a school teacher at Kelseyville Elementary. They managed their ranch home and raised their three children who each graduated from Clear Lake High went onto college and had successful careers and families. He was a member of the Lake County Small Business Association, the National Association of Realtors and the Clear Lake Board Realtors. He was also a member of the NRA and served as member of the Veterans Honor Guard of Lake County.

Don is survived by his wife, Marjorie Jean Farris; his children, Brent M. Farris, Lindsay N. Farris, and Todd F. (Kristen) Farris; grandchildren, Kelley N. (Sean) Tobin, and Daniel A. Farris; great grandchildren, Karleigh N. and Murphy J. Tobin; brother, James F. Farris; special friend, Diane Farris; and many other dear nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, Dan and Emily Farris; brother, Robert M. Farris; aunt, Wilhelmina Fiederline; in-laws, Clyde and Dorothy Dugger; sister in-law, Carol E. Dugger; and brother and sister in-law, Gerald and Suzanne Dugger.

Services are to be held Sunday June 23rd at St. Bridget's Episcopal Church, 218 California Street in Rio Vista, CA at 10:30 a.m. He will be interred at a future date at St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Napa.

A special thanks to the staff and caregivers of the Vineyard at Fountaingrove who loved and cared for their Commander. Published in Lake County Record-Bee on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.