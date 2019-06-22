Services Chapel Of The Lakes 1625 North High Street Lakeport , CA 95453 (707) 263-0357 Resources More Obituaries for Connel Murray Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Connel Lyle Murray

1928 – 2019

Connel Lyle Murray, of Clearlake Riviera, Kelseyville, passed away peacefully in his sleep on the evening of June 14, 2019, at the age of 91, attended by family members at his home.

Connel, known affectionately by friends and loved ones as "Conn," lived a varied and successful life that can accurately be described as "self-made". He was born on February 22, 1928, in Lompoc, CA, to parents Connel and Mary, and raised in Silverton, OR. He later moved with his parents and siblings to Portland. He attended Lewis & Clark College, before joining the Navy where he worked in radio, translation and codes. After his discharge, Connel moved to San Francisco where he attended San Francisco State College while continuing his work for the Navy in communications.

While in college he met and married his first life partner, June White. After gaining a degree in Radio & Television with a minor in Journalism, Connel went to work first as a radio sports announcer and then in public relations. Rising quickly to the top in that environment, he moved on to advertising and worked in management with several firms. Finding great success in most ventures, he relocated to Oakland where he and June made a home and raised three daughters and a son. Work with ever larger firms led to a whirlwind of travel and activity, fueling Connel's desire to start his own enterprise and make more time for his family. He chose Anchorage, AK, as his new home base in 1968, starting his own agency there, which was the first and largest in Alaska, handling accounts from Alaska Airlines and BOAC among others. June also joined the firm and she later served as its president. After many successful years, Connel left Alaska in the late 80s to begin retirement in the Seattle area. He spent some time with June exploring Pacific Northwest waterways on his boat and traveling the world. He later bought a house in Lake County, while he served for two years as the Director of Tourism for the State of Alaska. In 1993 he and June finally settled into their Kelseyville home. Remaining active during retirement and being an avid back porch winemaker, Connel founded the Lake County Symphony Wine Club with June to help fund the Lake County Symphony and Youth Orchestra. Initially an Art and Wine Auction held at the Lily Langtry Estate, this effort became the Home Wine Makers Festival in 2001, which took place in Kelseyville. It now takes place each year in June at Library Park in Lakeport. His wife June passed away in 2010, and in 2012 Connel was remarried to Marcia Grant. They enjoyed seven happy years together.

Connel was pre-deceased by his first wife, June, his eldest daughter, Corinne, and his sisters, Jean, Yvonne and Betty Joe. He is survived by his wife, Marcia; his sisters, Gail and Mary Ann; his son, Raymond; his daughters, Alison and Erin; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was dearly loved by one and all. Connel was a warm-hearted, generous man who gave copiously to charities and institutions he believed in. Most importantly, he was and will remain a true inspiration whose youthful outlook and ready humor won him many friends and admirers throughout his lifetime. He will be fondly remembered and greatly missed.

