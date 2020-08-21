Daniel Hogan



Daniel "Danny" Scott Hogan passed away July 8, 2020, peacefully at St. Helena Hospital, Napa, CA, at the age of 53.Danny was born on August 29, 1966, in San Francisco, CA, to Jack and Millie Hogan of Pacifica, CA. He grew up in Pacifica with his younger brother, Nathan Hogan. It was there at a very young age that Danny fell in love with music. He loved to listen, play instruments (especially his bass), write songs and sing. Music was his dream and he was able to fulfill that dream playing in several bands with regular gigs – even playing on the "big stage" at Konocti Harbor Inn and then as a regular performer at the "bar." There, he met and hung out with, hundreds of music professionals and even got to jam with them.Growing up, Danny had many friends and they were always doing something together. When he wasn't playing music, he was trying to get better reception on his CB radio, working and racing RC cars, fishing, and hunting, just to name a few.In Danny's late 20s he moved up to Kelseyville and proudly raised six children. Danny was very involved with the children's lives. He coached T-Ball and volunteered at the school (he especially loved playing MC for the preschool graduations). He loved the family life: a house full of children, friends, laughter, chaos, music, food, board games, family TV time, drive-ins, fishing, band practice, working on the house, all the animals (every stray animal found its way to the house), teaching the kids how to play guitar, attending hundreds of concerts as a family, kids arguing, the boys making messes everywhere (well, he tolerated that), all the water fights, birthday parties, and just living life with his family.In addition to his wife, Shireen Hogan, and his parents, Jack and Millie Hogan, he is survived by five sons, JT Glowniak (Cassie Glowniak), Joey Hogan, Danny "LD" Hogan, Nick Hogan, and Jake Hogan; one daughter, Jessika Hogan; former wives, Susan Acero, and Jaymee-lee HaywoodHogan; his brother, Nathan Hogan; three grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.A celebration of life will be scheduled after the Covid-19 regulations are lifted. It will be announced via social media.