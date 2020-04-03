Home

Daniel Renninger


1962 - 2020
Daniel Arthur Renninger II

The oldest son of Daniel and Victoria Renninger, Daniel was born November 14, 1962, in Milton, FL.
After graduating from Oak Harbor High School class of 1981, graduated with a Master's Degree in Education from the University of Oregon.
Dan had a heart for teaching and was a Technology Instructor at Middletown High School in Middletown, CA. He also coached and officiated several sports.
Dan enjoyed sports and was an avid Seattle Seahawks fan. He loved taking trips to the Pacific northwest to visit family, and never missed an opportunity to fish for salmon or Dungeness crab.
Dan died at home on March 17, 2020, after an extended illness. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Lisa; sons, Zachary and
Dylan; brothers, Barry and Phillip Renninger; and sister, Darlene Renninger Mund, along with numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Brenda Lee Renninger, and his son, Daniel Arthur Renninger III.
Services for Dan will be determined at a later date. Donations in memory of Dan may be sent
to the American Diabetes Association,
www.diabetes.org.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Apr. 3, 2020
