Daniel S. Hogan

August 29, 1966 - July 8, 2020



Danny Scott Hogan died July 8, 2020, at the age of 53 at St. Helena Hospital of esophageal cancer. He was surrounded by his loving family.Danny was born in San Francisco to Jack and Millie Hogan but lived in Pacifica until he moved to Lake County in late 1990s.Danny has served the community of Lake County for several years. He worked as a garage door contractor, then became the owner of his own business delivering bread to all the main stores around the lake. He was known as the ¨Bread Man." He worked tirelessly during the fire evacuations to make sure his deliveries were met even as his own house was in danger.Danny loved music and being a part of a local band called ´The Kentucky Jugglers.¨ He was part of the band for several years and considered them his best friends. Many remember him as the bass player all dressed in black with his loved black cowboy hat. They played many weekends at a casino and local areas around the lake, singing songs he wrote and other favorites. There was always a crowd wherever they played made up of locals and good friends sharing good times.In his spare time you might find him on the Lake fishing for bass in his boat with his friends sharing good times and laughter. He brought smiles to so many people through his acts of kindness and his willingness to please. He was always thankful for everything and everyone! This world lost a great man, son, brother, husband, father, uncle and friend when he left us. He will be greatly missed by many.Danny is survived by his loving wife, Shireen; parents, Jack and Millie; brother, Nathan (Amy his wife, Evan and Joel, his nephews); his five sons, JT Glowniack (Cassie his wife, Jordin and Logan), Joey Hogan, Danny Hogan (Little Danny), Nick and Jake Hogan; and daughter, Jessika Hogan.Due to the corona virus a small celebration of life was held on August 29, 2020, his birthday.