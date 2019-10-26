|
Darren Charles Daskam Darren Charles Daskam, age 51, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019, while in Kindred Hospital, San Leandro, due to long-time complications of diabetes. Darren was born on April 22, 1968, in Ukiah, CA. He was the son of Daniel and Joan Daskam, and the brother of Jamie Daskam
Goodwin and Jody Ann Daskam. He was also the proud father of Bo
Daniel Daskam, 18, and Jack Thomas Daskam, 15, of Lakeport.
Darren grew up mostly in Willits, CA, and in Lakeport, CA. A graduate of Clearlake High in 1986, he attended Santa Rosa Jr. College, Mendocino Community College and CA State University, Hayward. He served nearly 20 years in law enforcement, as a Corrections Officer and Deputy Sheriff, in Lake County.
A Memorial Celebration will be held at Grace Evangelical Free Church in Kelseyville, CA, on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 2 p.m.
We invite all to come for an uplifting time of devotion and sharing of memories.
