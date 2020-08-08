Dave Robbins



Dave Robbins, 76, died on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, due to complications from COVID19. He was a 50 year resident of Lake County, having spent the last 11 years on the coast in Fort Bragg.Dave was born in Hammond, Indiana, in 1944 and married the love of his life, Joyce Henderson, in 1966 in Upper Lake. Together they built their life in Lakeport owning Dave's Janitorial Service.He was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witness in 1953.He loved to cook, listen to opera music, garden, travel and was an avid reader of all kinds of literature. He looked forward to great meals with friends and family. He will be remembered for his sense of humor; he loved a great joke. Always a rooter for the underdog, he was generous with all he had.He is survived by his children, daughter, Kim Babich (Terry) of Fort Bragg, daughter, StacieRobbins of Kelseyville, and son, Josh Robbins(Diane) of Aptos; grandson, Devon Babich of Fort Bragg, and granddaughter, Taylor Robbins of Aptos. He was in preceded in death by his parents, Hugh and Katherine Robbins, and his wife of 43 years, Joyce Robbins.No services will be held at this time. The family wishes to thank the Sherwood Oaks staff for the kind care the past few months and especially in his last few hours.