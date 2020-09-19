Pastor David Henry Giron
On August 26, 2020, the Lord called home one of his own, Pastor David Henry Giron, passed away at his home in Lakeport, CA, surrounded by his loving family. David has won the battle and now has a perfect body without pain, made possible by God, for whom he had much love and devotion.
David had many great qualities in life, most notable is his love for God. He adored quoting the Word of God any time a conversation would allow and was an enthusiastic conversationalist to boot. He was a Lay Pastor for First Lutheran Church in Lucerne, CA, and taught bible classes in his spare time. David loved people and was devoted to helping them however he could, either with the Word of God or just being by being there for anyone in need. His family recalls his devotion to them as well, he was a great provider, a loving husband, and father. He was also an enthusiastic and passionate chess player who was a praiseworthy adversary.
He leaves behind his loving wife and best friend of 27 years, Kim P. Giron, and many close family members: son, Derek (Crystal) Eairheart; step-daughter, Sabrina Johnson; his sister, Darlene C. Brown (or as he liked to call her, Cynthia;) brothers, Daniel and Don; three grandsons,
Courage, Zach and Steven; two granddaughters, Harmony and Bryanna; and his nephew and two nieces, Jonathan, April, and Lindsay. His parish family will always remember his words of wisdom and his great love of God along with being a great spiritual leader as well.
David's Memorial service was rendered on August 31, 2020, at Jones Mortuary in Lakeport, CA, and a Memorial Mass was held on September 4, 2020, at First Lutheran Church in Lucerne, CA. He was laid to rest on September 4, 2020, at Hartley Cemetery in Lakeport, CA. Presiding Minister, Pastor Chris DelCol. Musicians, Pastor Chris DelCol and Gloria Scott.
In David's Voice
"PSALM 19:
13…Keep your servant also from willful sins; may they not rule over me. Then I will be blameless, innocent of great transgression.
14…May these words of my mouth and this meditation of my heart be pleasing in your sight, Lord, my Rock and Redeemer."
Arrangements entrusted to Jones Morturay, FD311, Lakeport, CA. www.jonesmortuarylakeport.com
