1/2
Pastor David Henry Giron
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Pastor David Henry Giron

On August 26, 2020, the Lord called home one of his own, Pastor David Henry Giron, passed away at his home in Lakeport, CA, surrounded by his loving family. David has won the battle and now has a perfect body without pain, made possible by God, for whom he had much love and devotion.
David had many great qualities in life, most notable is his love for God. He adored quoting the Word of God any time a conversation would allow and was an enthusiastic conversationalist to boot. He was a Lay Pastor for First Lutheran Church in Lucerne, CA, and taught bible classes in his spare time. David loved people and was devoted to helping them however he could, either with the Word of God or just being by being there for anyone in need. His family recalls his devotion to them as well, he was a great provider, a loving husband, and father. He was also an enthusiastic and passionate chess player who was a praiseworthy adversary.
He leaves behind his loving wife and best friend of 27 years, Kim P. Giron, and many close family members: son, Derek (Crystal) Eairheart; step-daughter, Sabrina Johnson; his sister, Darlene C. Brown (or as he liked to call her, Cynthia;) brothers, Daniel and Don; three grandsons,
Courage, Zach and Steven; two granddaughters, Harmony and Bryanna; and his nephew and two nieces, Jonathan, April, and Lindsay. His parish family will always remember his words of wisdom and his great love of God along with being a great spiritual leader as well.
David's Memorial service was rendered on August 31, 2020, at Jones Mortuary in Lakeport, CA, and a Memorial Mass was held on September 4, 2020, at First Lutheran Church in Lucerne, CA. He was laid to rest on September 4, 2020, at Hartley Cemetery in Lakeport, CA. Presiding Minister, Pastor Chris DelCol. Musicians, Pastor Chris DelCol and Gloria Scott.
In David's Voice
"PSALM 19:
13…Keep your servant also from willful sins; may they not rule over me. Then I will be blameless, innocent of great transgression.
14…May these words of my mouth and this meditation of my heart be pleasing in your sight, Lord, my Rock and Redeemer."
Arrangements entrusted to Jones Morturay, FD311, Lakeport, CA. www.jonesmortuarylakeport.com , 707-263-5389

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jones Mortuary
115 S Main Street
Lakeport, CA 95453
707-263-5389
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Record-Bee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved