David Sprague Born March 20, 1980 in Ukiah, CA, to Steve and Julie Sprague of Lakeport. David was the couple's second child. David attended Lakeport school until the family moved to Kelseyville in 1988, where he attended Kelseyville schools through twelfth grade.
David found his passion in automobiles working as a mechanic for several years. He had a spark for excitement and horse power. Where tires were smoking, engines were revving, and gears were shifting is where you could find David. He was always thinking of ways to make a motor have more power and go faster. We lost our dear friend on March 1, 2020.
David leaves behind three sons and three daughters: Steven R. Sprague (18), Adrian M.
Sprague (17), Mariah N. Collins (16), Brandy L. Sprague Schollard (15), Mercedes A. Collins (11), and Darin M. Sprague (9). He also leaves behind his mother, Julie A. Meyer, stepfather, Dave Meyer, brothers, Steve G. Sprague Jr. and D.J. Meyer, and also several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Steve G. Sprague Sr.
Please join us in a celebration of life on Friday, March 20, 2020, at 4335 Sylar Lane, in Kelseyville, at the Lions Club starting at 2 p.m. All hot rods and horse power are encouraged to be there. If you would like to help or if you need more information, please contact Steven R. Sprague at (707) 972-7775.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Mar. 14, 2020