David White Frease Jr.
1976 - 2020
David "Little Man" Leroy
White Frease Jr.

David was born August 25, 1976, to Winifred White and David Frease Sr. Born and raised in Woodland, California, by his loving native family. His son, David White-Beltran, was born in 1995. In 1998 he moved to Lakeport with family. He married his wife, Lynn White, in 2005 and had their first daughter, Alexis White, that same year, and their second daughter, Amanda White in 2007.
David was very close to his sister, Buffy
Jimenez. He also has a brother, David Frease and sister, Dave't Frease. Many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, brothers and sister (cousins).
David loved comedy live or recorded, music played loud, and good food. Always up for a good laugh, taking a drive or just staying home and relaxing.
He was a friend to everyone regardless of
stature. We will miss him very much.
Arrangements by Chapel of the Lakes Mortuary Phone 707-263-0357 or 994-5611 or visit chapelofthelakes.com.

Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Chapel Of The Lakes
1625 North High Street
Lakeport, CA 95453
(707) 263-0357
