|
|
Denise Justina Fred "Niecy Girl" Denise was born April 7, 1986, at Enloe Hospital in Chico, California, to Troy Jonathan Fred and Marjorie A. Wilson. She was raised by her grandparents, Dell and Phyllis Wilson, while her mother went to school and work.
Denise is survived by her father, Troy (Priscilla) Fred of Elk Creek, CA; her mother, Marjorie (William)
Wilson of Elk Creek, CA; daughter, Maryann of Montana; grandparents, Richard and JoJo Gomez and Marston John Sr.; siblings, Lyle, Valorie, Jen and Katie; aunts, Mary (Ron) Kirk, Candace (Chris) Nash, Trina Gomez, Kim Mitchell and Lisa Fred; uncles, Leo and Doyle Fred; Godparents, Alwood and Lysa Smith; and many cousins who she considered brothers and sisters.
Denise was a San Francisco Giants and 49ers fan. She loved to eat and to have family dinners and dance with her great grandfather Wallace's outfit. She traveled many places, she was Nomlacki-Pomo and a tribal member of Big Valley.
Traditional Native American Visitation will start at Big Valley Gymnasium on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 10 a.m. with Graveside Funeral Service to be held at St. Mary's Cemetery on Tuesday,
September 24, 2019, at 1 p.m.
Arrangements by Chapel of the Lakes
Mortuary. 707-263-0357 or 994-5611 or visit chapelofthelakes.com.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Sept. 18, 2019