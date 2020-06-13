Diane Marie Caravario
Diane is predeceased by her loving parents, John and Ann Ratti, and her sister, Geraldine "Tant" Tylenda. Our beloved Diane is survived by her husband, Larry; son, David (Becky); daughter, Joell (Brian); granddaughter, Kaelyn; BFF of 48 years, Johanne Hannes and her children, Andrea and Paul; and friends, Gina and Scott Griffin and their daughter, Ariana; Zoe Tummillo, Jan Harrigan, Angela (Dennis) Ostini, Linda (Gordon) Haggitt, Kate Gonsalves, Virginia Diploudis, Tony Ramos, Toni Villanueva, and Ryan Kimble
Private service held.
Arrangements by Chapel of the Lakes Mortuary 707-263-0357 or 994-5611 or chapelofthelakes.com.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Jun. 13, 2020.