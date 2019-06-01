Dolores Etsitty

Dolores Etsitty was born Dolores Anderson to parents, Alvin and

Beulah in Lakeport, CA, in August of 1941. She passed away May 26, 2019, in Santa Rosa, Sutter Hospital.

Dolores was truly loved by family and friends. She loved the Art of Conversation and she was an expert at it. She grew up on the original Sugar-Bowl Rancheria and was so proud of her Pomo/Cahto heritage. She was a member of her Dad's tribe, The Robinson Band of Pomo Indians. As a young girl she went to Clear Lake Union High School and was an accomplished Band Majorette. After graduating school she went to San Francisco to attend Cosmetology School, which she completed and worked in that profession for years.

Dolores met and married Edward Ettsity and they had three children, Janelle, Donovan and Dion. Janelle Severson has two sons, Aldo and

Dakota. Donovan has two sons, Edward and Kenny. Dion has two daughters, Francine and Ash. Dolores loved and cherished her whole family.

Steven "Eggie" Elliott is the only sibling left. His sons are Delaney, Tacoma and Edward.

Visitation for Dolores will start at Robinson Rancheria Gym on Wednesday, June 5 at 3 p.m., (overnight). Thursday morning, June 6, Funeral Services will be from 10 -11:30 a.m. with Graveside Service at Hartley Cemetery to follow at 1 p.m.

After dinner TBA.

