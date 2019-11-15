|
|
Rev. Don Dyne Rev. Don Dyne passed away on October 24, 2019, at his home in Kelseyville where he lived with his wife, Gail Dyne LMFT, since 1998, when they moved to Lake Co. from Marin Co. He was 93 years old, born April 12, 1926. Don is a US Navy Veteran of WWII and Korea. He was a Radio Technician aboard ship in the Pacific Theater from 1944-46 and again 1951-1952. He enjoyed being a radio tech at KPFZ for Gail for the last 10 years during her weekly program, Conscious Connection On the Air Counseling.
In 2000 he joined with his wife and other Unitarians to found the Unitarian Universalist Community of Lake County. He became a UU Reverend in 1975 and served our UU community as treasurer and associate minister. During his engineering career he worked as Head Engineer of Design in 1963-68 for General Motors Corp Defense Research Laboratories in Santa Barbara, when he participated in designing a Lunar Module Prototype.
He is survived by four children: Dr. Debra
Wilson MD Obgyn. in Scottsdale AZ; Dr. David Dyne MD GP at the Milpitas Clinic in Santa Barbara; Cindy Josephs Weaver from Mendocino; and
Barbara Cahoon, owner of Laundro-Mut Grooming in Santa Barbara. He has 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of his Life will be held at the UU Community Church at First and Main St., Downtown Kelseyville, Sunday, November 17, 2019, at 1 p.m.
Published in Lake County Record-Bee on Nov. 15, 2019