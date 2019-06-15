Don "Rocky" Hunter

April 9, 1951-March 5, 2019

Don was born in Twin Falls, Idaho, and lived most of his life in Sonoma and Lake Counties. Don died peacefully and bravely at Sutter Hospital in San Francisco fol-lowing a three month battle after extensive heart surgery. We, Don's family, want to thank Dr. Keith Korver for his kindness and for his desire to give Don a "second chance".

As a PGA Class A Professional, Rocky LOVED all aspects of the game; from playing with friends to competing, to teaching, to pro shop work, to maintenance. Rock LOVED and was forever faithful to his Bay Area sports teams- the Warriors, Giants, A's, and 49ers. Rocky loved even more his many friends from all walks of life, especially Luke! He LOVED and deeply admired all his extended family near and far. Most of all, Rocky LOVED and was very proud of his three daughters, Roxanne, Joni, and Sara, and his seven wonderful grandchildren, Bayley, Addison, Lauryn, Zoe, Jack, Nathaniel, and Ava.

Despite Don's personal struggles, he was a man of faith, confident and peaceful in his last hours. Rocky, you will forever be missed and loved!

Per his request there was no formal funeral service. Published in Lake County Record-Bee on June 15, 2019